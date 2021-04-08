New-born Screening Market Size to Reach USD 2.27 Billion in 2027 | Rising Awareness Among Parents About Advantages of Detecting Treatable Conditions in a Child at an Early Stage will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global new-born screening market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 Billion in 2027 and register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Primary factors driving market revenue growth are mandators new-born screening tests in various countries and rising awareness regarding benefits of testing at an early stage for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities, which enables taking measures before symptoms arise. Although most of these conditions are rare, they still can be addressed early on with treatment if detected. New-born Screening (NBS) includes over 30 illnesses and conditions.

In addition, various governmental and non-profit agencies are increasing focus on ensuring provision of quality fetal and maternal care. Furthermore, federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and reduce mortality rates caused by negligence and non-screening is another factor supporting market growth. For example, the American Society of Hematology led a campaign in June 2018 to combat sickle cell disease in Africa, and urged governments, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, to invest in new-born disease screening. New therapies, biomarkers, and technologies are expected to allow for the inclusion of various diseases in new born screening programs as possible candidates.

New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, and gene therapy and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

Identification of a disease at birth is crucial in ensuring a baby's health, and NBS test helps to detect potentially lethal or harmful disorders that impact long-term longevity and health of the infant. New-born screening is conducted to identify anomalies such as genetic disorders, congenital heart disease, vision defects, neurological disorders, hearing loss, and others. The advent of modern and more innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the new-born screening market going ahead. Also, rising prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among new-borns is expected to support growth the global new-born screening market. Governmental and private organization programs and advancements in emerging technologies are other factors driving market growth. Lack of or low awareness regarding benefits of neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy of some tests are some key factors that can hamper market growth to some extent going ahead.

Increasing adoption of non-invasive screening techniques for new-borns, favorable insurance coverage, rise in number of preterm births are some key factors expected to support revenue growth of the new-born screening market in North America during the forecast period. Proactive policies and increased efforts by governments to ensure child welfare are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the Europe new-born screening market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing birth rates in countries in the region and rising prevalence of genetic disorders. Rapidly developing healthcare system, technical advancements, and increasing awareness regarding of new-born screening are key factors expected to propel growth of markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa respectively over the forecast period.

Some key findings from the report

Among the technology segments, the electrophoresis segment accounted for revenue share of USD 0.15 Billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand and new detection techniques that aid in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds are attributable to growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The assay kits segment revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others, of which immunoassay is a process-oriented type used in screening.

The dry blood spot test segment among the application segments accounted for majority revenue share in the global new-born screening market in 2019. The dry blood spot test segment accounted for majority revenue share in the North America market at around 43.1%.

North America dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share of 34.7% in 2019. Consistent focus on more cost-effective and innovative procedures is a key factor. Europe on the other hand accounted for a revenue share contribution of around 28.7% in the global market in 2019.

Key players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global new-born screening market based on technology, product, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Tandem Mass Spectrometry Pulse Oximetry Enzyme Based Assay DNA Assay Electrophoresis Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Reagents Assay Kits Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dry Blood Spot Test Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Hearing Screen Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



