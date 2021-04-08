Coastal Cloud and CDR Health Provide Over 50,000 Vaccine Shots Per Day in Florida, Powered by Salesforce Vaccine Cloud

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud helped CDR Health develop CDR HealthProTM, a proprietary management and logistics solution leveraging Salesforce Vaccine Cloud’s capabilities, to help support the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Health throughout all stages of the pandemic, enabling vaccinations in 49 counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange, Pasco, and Hernando Counties.

"Over the past three months using the Salesforce platform, we have been able to provide more than 1 million vaccines to Floridians, mostly senior citizens. Currently, our system is handling more than 50,000 vaccinations each day, which is an incredible accomplishment" said Sara Hale, co-founder and managing partner of Coastal Cloud. "Through our partnership with CDR Maguire, Floridians across the state were able to register online, complete the vaccination process in less than 30 minutes, and feel safe with a digital process that limited exposure on the site. We are so proud to be a part of a Salesforce solution that is literally saving lives."

CDR HealthPro has been used to register over 2 million residents for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to date. Designed on the Salesforce platform and powered by Vaccine Cloud’s capabilities, the system enables end-to-end vaccine data management, from tracking the vaccination process from patient registration and scheduling through checkout at the vaccination site. The system provides integrated registration and scheduling, onsite vaccine operational workflow, and real-time data reporting for county, state, and federal partners via one streamlined portal.

CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said, “We are incredibly proud to be a part of the COVID-19 vaccination process in our home state of Florida. To reach this milestone in three months— including administering over 50,000 shots in one day and averaging less than 30 minutes per vaccination from check-in to release — is a testament to our comprehensive vaccination solution and the strength of our partnerships with the State of Florida and all of our local partners.”

In addition to FEMA, state-operated, and county and regional vaccination sites, Coastal Cloud and CDR Health have spearheaded efforts to vaccinate residents and staff at long term care facilities across Florida, including assisted living facilities, underserved communities and Centers for Independent Living. Additional endeavors of door-to-door canvassing teams and vaccinations for homebound seniors have amounted to them proudly administering over 150,000 vaccines in these communities.

Salesforce, Vaccine Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

CDR Maguire’s healthcare team have been providing vaccination data management and staff augmentation services since vaccines first became available in the State of Florida. CDR’s proprietary software, CDR HealthPro™, is designed to collect and keep track of patient data, integrating all patient, county, state, and federal needs into one streamlined portal. In addition, CDR has provided PCR, Antibody and Antigen COVID-19 test kits, laboratory services, patient notification, testing site logistics and management, medical supplies and PPE, and field hospital oversight and management to the Florida Division of Emergency Management and several counties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Navigator Expert in Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Communications, and Nonprofit Cloud. They have completed over 3,200 Salesforce projects with over 290 US-based employees. Through its unique consulting business model, the Company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. They have been awarded the Global Salesforce Innovation Award for Customer Success in 2020 and were named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces in 2020. including making the Editor’s Top 10 List.



Attachments