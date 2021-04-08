Press Release from Eimskip

English Icelandic

Reference is made to press releases from 15 March 2019 and 26 September 2019 regarding a ruling of the Icelandic Internal Revenue Board which the Company decided to refer to the Icelandic courts, cf. note 26 in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2020.

Today the Company received the judgement of Reykjavik District Court on the matter which ruled against claims made by the Company.

With reference to information previously disclosed this judgement will neither affect the Company’s income statement nor lead to payment, other than payment of ordered litigation cost of EUR 6,600.

Eimskip, as a shipping operator in international markets, disagrees with this judgement and will evaluate whether this case will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

For further information, please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is