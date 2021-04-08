Amdocs Limited Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It is alleged in this complaint that Amdocs issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Amdocs is the subject of a report published on March 31, 2021 by Jehoshaphat Research. According to the report, Amdocs overstated its profitability. Jehoshaphat alleges that Amdoc replaced reputable auditors with “scandal-plagued or tiny shops.” It is alleged that Amdoc “window-dressed” its balance sheet in order to hide its borrowing. The report quotes a former Amdoc executive as saying, “The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually...but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

