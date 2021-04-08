Jianpu Technology, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE: JT) investors that acquired shares between May 29, 2018 and February 16, 2021. Investors have until April 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Jianpu made materially misleading and/or false statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) certain transactions carried out by Jianpu’s Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance; (ii) that, as a result, Jianpu’s revenue, and expenses for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 were overstated; (iii) that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu’s internal control over financial reporting; (iv) that, as a result, Jianpu’s fiscal year 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated; and (v) that, as a result, Jianpu’s positive statements about the their prospects, operations, and business, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021.

