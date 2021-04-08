IR-Med, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Limor Davidson Mund as CEO and Appointment of Chairman of the Board Oded Bashan as Interim Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR-Med, Inc, (OTCPink: IRME) (the “Company” or “IR-Med”) announced today the resignation of Limor Davidson Mund as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Davidson Mund resigned for personal reasons.

Mr. Oded Bashan, the Company’s Chairman, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

About IR-Med

IR-Med is a development stage company currently focused on the development and application of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to address common medical ailments. Initially IR–Med’s technologies are designed to address the early detection of pressure injuries (PI) and the detection and diagnosis of ear infection, primarily in children. For more information visit http://www.ir-medical.com .

