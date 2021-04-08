Google Product Review Update: Panacea or New Pain for SEO /Affiliate Marketers?

Dallas, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qamar Zaman, CEO of KISS PR, a company that helps affiliate marketers create product reviews, presents some first look information on the Google Product Reviews Update that is set to take place tonight.

As per Google, "Google Search is always working to show the most useful and helpful information possible, through testing, experimenting, and review processes. From this, we know people appreciate product reviews that share in-depth research rather than thin content that summarizes a bunch of products. That's why we're sharing an improvement to our ranking systems, which we call the product reviews update, that's designed to reward such content better." Search Central.



This update is going out today, April 8, 2021 and only involves English language reviews for now.

Google states that it is not a part of the core update. Additionally, the focus on this will be on providing users with content that provides insightful analysis and original research and is written by experts or enthusiasts who know the subject well.

These product review best practices should help those writing content.

Use E-A-T. Share your expert knowledge about products where appropriate?

"In your product review articles, as part of your content strategy as a whole, the ultimate goal is to build Expertise, Authority, and Trust (EAT — an easy acronym to remember, right?) with Google in order to appear in search results, but also with your audience so that they will trust your recommendations. To do so, you need to explain why you are uniquely qualified to answer the questions you’re answering or to provide the information you’re providing."



In addition to the manufacturer's description, provide unique content about how the product works, or how it is used. Most affiliate marketers copy and paste content from the company's website. They must now add data to demonstrate expertise of the subject matter.

Support evidence based content writing.

Does any product have a way of providing quantitative data on the ways in which it performs in various categories of performance? How does a product differ from others on the market?

Consider similar products, or provide a list of products that might be most suitable for certain uses or circumstances?

I think it would be good to discuss a particular product's advantages and shortcomings based on research into it.

Explain how a product has evolved.

The product's performance on key decision-making factors in its product's classification can be determined by conducting a product review. For example, air purifier review data for air filter uses, coronavirus and its relationship and how it will help like a residential vs. med spa etc.

Google then goes on to state: We hope the guidance provided here will prove helpful. You may also want to check out our post about Providing better product information for shoppers for more general tips about presenting shopping-related information.

More updates will be released as we test our revision with updates.

