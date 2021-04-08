Proactive news headlines including First Cobalt, Empower Clinics, BetterLife Pharma, Marble Financial and O3 Mining

New York , April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) hires commodities industry executive to market its refined cobalt production to EV and battery manufacturers click here
- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) partners with top US digital marketer to launch direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) expands cannabis distribution network into Manitoba click here
- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) says it processed a record $19M in cryptocurrency transactions in March click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CSE:ZAIR) (OTCPINK:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) announces the planned deployment of its Zinc-air Energy Storage System (ZESS) at the University at Buffalo click here
- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FRA:VR61) (OTCPINK:VRCFF) begins drilling at Loner property click here
- Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) completes 1,449 metres in maiden drill program at Val D’Or click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) taps Merida Capital to accelerate its US product distribution initiative click here
- O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) appoints communications expert Mélissa Desrochers to its board of directors click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) plans meeting with the US FDA to prepare for upcoming Phase 3 Ifenprodil coronavirus trial click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) adds former FDA Psychiatry Division director as regulatory advisor click here
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) (FRA:PU31) CEO says recent asset sales give ‘us the financial flexibility’ to enter lucrative markets click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) reports elevated gold, silver, and base metals values from sampling at Champagne project click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FSE:2V0) to offer its MyMarble personal finance SaaS platform to homebuyers in Canada click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) starts major hiring initiative as Las Vegas tourism returns and California SuperStore opening nears click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) wins Notice of Allowance from European Patent Office for patent covering cancer diagnosis using TBIA Immune Profiling click here
- DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) says Hashoff subsidiary has completed national public service campaign for front-line US health care workers click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) sees its PURE EP System highlighted in new feature article in EP Lab Digest click here
- NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) closes $14M bought-deal financing for working capital click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) says its ZoneZero solution added to NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) initiates a CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility for The Cucumber Man in Alberta click here
