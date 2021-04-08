Orkuveita Reykjavíkur – Green Bond Offering Results

English Icelandic

Today, April 8th Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded a closed green bond offering in a new bond series, OR180242 GB.

The bonds pay a fixed, non-indexed interest rate with a semiannual fixed principal amortization schedule and has a final maturity on February 18th 2042.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 5,049m at yields between 3.99%-4.65%.

OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,198m at a yield of 4.35%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.





For further information please contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Capital Markets, Fossar Markets, tel: +354 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com