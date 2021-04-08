Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB to be held on 30 April 2021 – the Board of the Company proposes to pay 0.12 euro dividend per share for the year 2020

English Lithuanian

On 8 April 2021 the Board of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB, which is to be held on 30 of April, 2021, the following information and documents: the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2020 (including the Remuneration report), the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, draft appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2020, draft decisions on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and draft Articles of Association.

The Board of the Company proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the presented draft appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2020 and to allocate EUR 7 884 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0,12 per share).

The Board of the Company also proposes to the Annual General Meeting the increase of Company's authorised capital out of the Company’s funds from EUR 19,053 thousand to EUR 38,106 thousand by issuing 65,700,000 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29. The Board of the Company proposes to issue to the shareholders the newly issued ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 for no consideration, with the number of the shares to be in proportion to the nominal value of the shares owned by them at the close of the rights accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the decision to increase the authorised capital.

If compared to interim consolidated report for twelve months of 2020, which was announced on 25 February 2021, the Group’s* and Company’s EBITDA did not change, the net profit of the Group increased by EUR 53 thousand due to revised profit tax (decreased by EUR 37 thousand for the Company due to revised profit tax), also reclassifications were made in financial statements with no impact on final results.

*Grigeo AB company group consists of the following entities: Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB and Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo Investicijų Valdymas UAB.

The documents are attached.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

