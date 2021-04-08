Multipoint Group Signs Three Strategic Distribution Agreements to Strengthen Cyber Strong Strategy

KFAR SABA, Israel, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multipoint Group, a leading distributor of Cyber Strong solutions in EMEA, announced three distribution agreements with Acronis, a leading developer of unified data protection solutions; Corero , a leader in high-performance, automatic DDoS attack protection; and ANYDESK , a remote desktop application.



The new agreements strengthen Multipoint Group’s offerings for building a Cyber Strong Strategy . As organizations face more diverse and advanced threats, they create a Cyber Strong Strategy that includes four pillars: Discover, Monitor, Control & Protection.

Multipoint sales and support operations cover 16 countries, including UAE, Greece, Romania, and Israel.

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. Acronis solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000.

AnyDesk Software is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique remote desktop access software, the company creates the ideal basis for collaboration in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the specially developed Codec DeskRT, which enables almost latency-free collaboration - even in regions with poor internet connections. The software has already been installed on more than 300 million devices in 188 countries worldwide and is used by almost 50,000 customers, including world-renowned Fortune 500 companies.

Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS.L) is a leading provider of real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions. The company delivers record-breaking growth in 2020 and sees strong momentum heading into 2021. Corero’s SmartWall family of DDoS protection solutions mitigates a wide range of attacks, all while maintaining the availability of applications and services it is protecting and without disrupting the delivery of legitimate traffic.

“We are proud to partner with Acronis, AnyDesk, and Corero. The three bring our customers great cyber strong capabilities, including Control, Management, and Protection. They will help them deal with current threats and prepare for future ones,” said Ricardo Resnik, CEO, Multipoint. “The new agreements follow Multipoint Group’s geographic expansion and the strategic agreement signed with Ingecom, which further expand our coverage in EMEA. We will continue to leverage our market reach to bring excellent solutions to organizations across the region.”