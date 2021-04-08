Indus Announces Appointment of General Counsel

NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) has appointed Thomas M. Daniells as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Tom joins INDUS from Murtha Cullina LLP (“Murtha”) where he was a Partner since 1998.



“We are extremely fortunate to have Tom, who already has a deep knowledge and understanding of our company, join our leadership team,” said Michael Gamzon, President & Chief Executive Officer of INDUS. “Tom has worked closely with INDUS for many years and we are confident that he will continue to provide tremendous value to the Company.”

Tom has served as outside counsel to the Company’s real estate business since INDUS become a public company in 1997. While at Murtha, Tom served on its Executive Committee, and chaired its Business and Finance Department. Over the course of his career, Tom has advised numerous companies (both public and private) on a wide range of commercial and development transactions, governance, compliance and other legal matters. Prior to joining Murtha, Tom owned his own boutique real estate practice.

About INDUS

INDUS (formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.) is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (including 30 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.2 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

