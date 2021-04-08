Integra LifeSciences to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on April 28, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 prior to market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call is accessible by dialing (800) 353-6461 and using the passcode 8109382. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com .

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until May 8, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 8109382.

