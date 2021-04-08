Chimerix Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

DURHAM, N.C., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.



Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

ONC201: Characterization and combinatorial efficacy in brain tumors

Title: ADME and toxicology profiles of first-in-class DRD2/ClpP-targeted imipridone ONC201

Abstract Number: 1370

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Sara Morrow, M.S., Chimerix

Session Title: Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and Pharmacogenomics

Title: Response to novel imipridone combination therapies targeting H3K27M mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG)

Abstract Number: 635

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Robyn Borsuk, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Pediatric Cancer: Clinical Investigations

Title: The integrated stress response (ISR) is involved in the synergistic combinatorial efficacy of ONC201 and epigenetic modulators in brain tumor cell lines

Abstract Number: 1156

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Yiqun Zhang, Ph.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors

ONC201: Combinatorial efficacy in other solid tumors

Title: Combinatorial therapy of imipridones and histone deacetylase inhibitors in Ewing sarcoma cell lines demonstrates synergistic cell death

Abstract Number: 1060

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Wen-I Chang, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Combination Therapies

Title: ONC201 as a novel anti-cancer therapeutic via modulation of inhibitors of apoptosis and up-regulation of DR5 in gastric adenocarcinoma

Abstract Number: 1044

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Cassandra Parker, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Combination Therapies

Title: Imipridones exhibit synergy with sorafenib, HDAC inhibition, PARP inhibition, and proteasome inhibition in liver cancer cell lines

Abstract Number: 1040

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Joshua Honeyman, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Combination Therapies

ONC206: Mechanism of action and biomarkers

Title: Predictive Biomarker Evaluation and Molecular Differentiation for Imipridones ONC201 and ONC206

Abstract Number: 393

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Varun V. Prabhu, Ph.D., Chimerix

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit

Title: Novel imipridone ONC206 suppresses ovarian cancer progression through modulating immune cell response

Abstract Number: 1440

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Chi-Lam Au-Yeung, Ph.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Role of Microenvironment in therapeutic response

ONC212: Efficacy in pancreatic cancer

Title: Combination therapy with MEK inhibitors and a novel anti-neoplastic drug, imipridone ONC212, demonstrates synergy in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cell lines

Abstract Number: 1006

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Alexander G. Raufi, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs

Title: ONC212-induced impairment of oxidative phosphorylation is synergistic with glycolysis inhibition in treatment of pancreatic cancer in vitro and in vivo

Abstract Number: 2329

Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Anna Louie, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

Session Title: Metabolic Pathways

Posters will be available for registered attendees on the AACR website on April 10, 2021.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

ir@chimerix.com

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com





