California Water Service Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its first quarter 2021 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. The 2021 first quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 2860816. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through June 29, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 2860816. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul G. Townsley, and Vice President, Corporate Controller David B. Healey. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Hawaii Water Service. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available at our web site at www.calwatergroup.com.

Contact

Tom Smegal

408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean

408-367-8243 (media)