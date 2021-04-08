Avance Gas Holding Ltd – Amendment of record date

Hamilton, Bermuda, 8 April 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company", OSE ticker code "AGAS") on 26 March 2021, regarding the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

The Company hereby informs that the previously communicated record date for the AGM to be held on May 26, 2021, has been amended from April 9, 2021, to April 22, 2021. The amendment is made to ensure that shareholders participating in the private placement announced earlier today, will be able to vote for their shares at the AGM. There are no other changes to the previously communicated dates.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelud, CFO

Tel: 47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act