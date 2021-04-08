Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Disclosure of Large Shareholding

| Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Oslo, NORWAY

Hemen Holding Limited ("Hemen"), which is indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr. John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family, has on 8 April 2021 subscribed for 6,449,500 shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) at a price of NOK 43 per share.

Following the acquisition, Hemen holds 22,535,853 shares in Avance, equalling 29.11% of the shares and votes in Avance.

In addition, Frontline Ltd, a company in which Hemen holds approximately 40.0% of the shares, owns a total of 442,384 shares in Avance, resulting in an aggregate holding of 22,978,237 shares equalling 29.68% of the shares and votes in Avance. The foregoing calculations are made based on 77,426,972 outstanding shares.

8 April 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act