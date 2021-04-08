Nanotech Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on April 8, 2021.



All seven nominees, Doug Blakeway, Troy Bullock, Bozena Kaminska, D. Neil McDonnell, Ronan McGrath, Richard, Rowe, and Bernhard Zinkhofer, were elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

In other business conducted at the Meeting, the shareholders reappointed KPMG LLP as auditors and approved the continuation of the Company’s equity incentive plan.

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

