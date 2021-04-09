Los Angeles, USA , April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promising Treatment for Sepsis Enters Clinical Trials: A Pipeline Products Review by DelveInsight



The Sepsis pipeline is robust, with 40+ companies and 40+ drugs in the pipeline landscape. The notable players are working to develop Sepsis therapies focused on novel approaches to treat Sepsis treatment scenarios.



DelveInsight’s “Sepsis Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Sepsis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Sepsis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Sepsis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Sepsis pipeline products.



Some of the key takeaways of the Sepsis Pipeline Report



Approximately 40+ key companies are developing Sepsis therapies. These companies are Cidara Therapeutics, Vivacelle Bio, Shaperon, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Sanofi, Shionogi, Revimmune, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Abionyx, and others have their Sepsis drug candidates in the under different phases of clinical development.

Rezafungin (formerly known as CD101) is an echinocandin drug, currently in Phase III clinical development for candidemia, invasive candidiasis and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections due to Candida Aspergillus and Pneumocystis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and fast track designations for rezafungin.

VBI-S is an intravenously injectable fluid currently under Phase II clinical evaluation for hypovolemia treatment due to sepsis/septic shock.

CYT107 is a biological product naturally made by the body that may stimulate the immune system to destroy tumour cells. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of sepsis.

SY 005 is a dianexin based therapeutics being developed by Lawson Health Research Institute and Yabao Pharmaceuticals to treat Sepsis. In April 2019, Suzhou initiated phase I, a clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerance and pharmacokinetics of SY-005.

HY 209 is a gel formulation of taurodeoxycholic acid, a G protein-coupled receptor 19 (GPCR19) agonist for sepsis treatment. The drug is currently under phase I of clinical trials for the treatment of sepsis.





Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by the dysregulated host response to infection. The disease is sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning. If not recognised early, it can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death. Sepsis diagnosis demands a high level of suspicion by studying history and physical examination, appropriate laboratory checkups, and close follow-up of the patient’s hemodynamic status. Sepsis should be treated as quickly and efficiently as possible as soon as it has been identified. Sepsis treatment includes rapid administration of antibiotics and fluids.



Sepsis Emerging Drugs



Rezafungin: Cidara Therapeutics

Rezafungin is a novel, once-weekly antifungal being developed for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections. Rezafungin (aka CD101) is an echinocandin drug, currently in Phase III clinical development for candidemia, invasive candidiasis and prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections due to Candida Aspergillus and Pneumocystis.



VBI-S: Vivacelle Bio

VBI-S is made of tiny particles of specific lipids called micelles and liposomes for hypotension treatment. VBI-S is an intravenously injectable fluid composed of phospholipid nanoparticles specifically designed to shift the biophysical properties of the body’s fluid volume in hypovolemic shock, due to sepsis, from non-survival to survival. The therapy is currently under phase II clinical evaluation to treat hypovolemia due to sepsis/septic shock.



Scope of Sepsis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 40+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Cidara Therapeutics, Vivacelle Bio, Shaperon, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Sanofi, Shionogi, Revimmune, Inotrem, Enlivex Therapeutics, Abionyx, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 40+ Products

Phases: Sepsis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Sepsis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Sepsis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Sepsis Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Molecule Types: Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy



Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral Intravitreal Subretinal Topical



Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination





Key Questions regarding Current Sepsis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Sepsis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Sepsis?

How many are Sepsis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Sepsis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Sepsis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Sepsis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Sepsis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Sepsis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Sepsis?

