Harrow UK Lasting Powers Of Attorney Agents – Consulting Services Launched

Brampton, United Kingdom, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPA Now, a paralegal expert in Brampton, Cumbria, announced the launch of an updated range of services for clients in Harrow, London, and the surrounding area. The company has extensive experience in the guidance, advice and creation of Lasting Powers of Attorney.

With the recent announcement, the team at LPA Now are dedicated to providing clients with dependable guidance for preparing and registering a Lasting Power of Attorney.

A Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) is a formal document which allows a person’s most trusted friends, relatives or advisors to support them with decision making in the event that they become incapacitated in the future. People can decide who they appoint, what powers others have and specify any wishes they want followed in regard to their healthcare and / or their financial affairs.

The consultants at LPA Now have extensive experience helping clients create the LPA that is right for them and their family. They can offer professional and experienced advice on all the aspects of creating and registering an LPA and protecting the client’s assets and wellbeing for the future.

The team can help clients create one or both of the two different types of Lasting Powers of Attorney. The Finance and Property LPA grants your attorneys the power to take financial decisions on the donor’s behalf, including management of a person’s property, bills and pension. The Health & Care Decision LPA allows attorneys to make decisions over the donor’s medical treatment and their welfare: in line with the donor’s previously stated wishes. LPA Now offer a tailored approach that explores and then addresses the personal circumstances of each client.

Depending on the client’s preference, the company can arrange a COVID secured home visit to gather the information needed, to create the LPA, or can handle the entire process over the phone.

In addition, the consultants have developed a hybrid option for clients, which has proven extremely popular and seems to be reassuring for clients, according to the feedback they have received since its launch. Clients can give out their information and have their LPA drafted over the phone. They then have the reassurance of seeing the document and can then sign the documents at home with LPA Now’s agent as a witness.

A satisfied client said: “I would recommend LPA Now without hesitation. Based on their broad knowledge, professionalism, and understanding of a very complicated, sensitive family matter, this alone was deeply appreciated.”

