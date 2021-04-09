Clean Air is Essential for Safe Workplace — Learn How to Achieve It

Riverdale, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data by the European Public Health Alliance, COVID-19 patients in polluted cities are 84% more likely to die from the infection than patients in moderately polluted cities. Higher levels of pollution are also linked to increased rates of health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and weakened respiratory systems, which are risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection and death.

Influencing the levels of outdoor pollution is a long-term, global effort, but we can more directly control indoor air quality through the implementation of the right air filtration solutions. We spend up to 90% of our time indoors, and when cold and flu season strikes, breathing shared recirculated air makes spreading pathogens all the more likely. Not only can we improve overall employee health by improving indoor air quality, but we can also limit the spread of airborne pathogens in the workplace.

Experts from Camfil USA, who have been at the forefront of worldwide air filtration technology and research for over 50 years, share the criteria you should keep in mind when selecting an air filtration solution for your office or workplace facility.

Technology Standards: Many clean air solutions claim to be highly effective, but you must ensure that this claim is based on a recognized industry standard such as MERV values using ASHRAE 52.2 with Appendix J or HEPA filters using IEST-RP-CC-007. Also, ensure that any standard references the removal of the contaminant from the airstream rather than from static surfaces. Filtration Filter Efficiency: The particulate particle capture efficiency should be displayed on the filter. For HEPA filters, each filter should be individually tested and certified for guaranteed performance. Air Changes per Hour and other Ventilation Parameters: Clean Air Delivery Rate: The number of recommended air changes per hour for a given area can be found in several publications including ASHRAE Standard 62.1. Proper overall ventilation of a facility requires a comprehensive analysis and may be based on the activities within the building. Gases: Be sure that your air filtration system does not create air quality contamination risks such as ozone or other VOCs.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

