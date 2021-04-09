VGP NV: Announces Appointment of Jonny Allen as Director of Urban and Last Mile Logistics

English Dutch

PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp, Belgium, 9 April 2021, 7:00am CET – VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the appointment of Jonny Allen as Director of Urban and Last Mile Logistics.

Mr. Allen, who started with VGP on 1 March 2021, will be responsible for developing VGP´s last mile, e-commerce and urban logistic offering to new and existing customers across all of the countries that VGP operates in.

Jonny Allen said: “With the rapid enhancements in technology and a step change in consumer behavior over recent years this is a very exciting time for the logistics and warehouse real estate sector. I’m very excited to be joining VGP to help support the expansion of the Company throughout Europe with their last mile offering”.

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: “We are very pleased to have Jonny Allen join us as our Director of Urban and Last Mile Logistics. We trust that his personality and the experience he brings to the VGP family will fit seamlessly into our culture.”

Jan Van Geet continued: “Over the last few months we have strengthened our teams across the board, including Last Mile logistics and renewable energy experts, which will enhance our product offerings and deepen our engagement with our clients”.

Prior to joining VGP, Jonny worked at Amazon where he was the Head of Amazon’s European Logistics’ Real Estate team with overall responsibility for the expansion of Amazon’s last mile and speciality fulfilment real estate network across the EU. Jonny Allen has over 17 years of real estate experience he holds a Real Estate and Property Valuation degree and is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.65 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 260 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

