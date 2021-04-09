NORBIT ASA – Notice of Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021

Trondheim, 9 April 2021: The Annual General Meeting of NORBIT ASA will be held on Tuesday 4 May 2021 at 4:00 pm at the company’s headquarter in Stiklestadveien 1, 7041 Trondheim, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation and in order to comply with the advice of the authorities, NORBIT’s shareholders and other stakeholders are urged not to physically attend the meeting, but rather to use the available means to vote electronically or submit a proxy form prior to the meeting.

Attached please find the following documents:

The notice of the general meeting, including the proposed resolutions and attendance and proxy forms

The proposal from the nomination committee for the general meeting

The guidelines for remuneration of the executive management of the company

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including access to electronic registration, proxy or advance votes, will be made available at the company’s website www.norbit.com .

Advance votes may only be cast electronically, through the company’s website www.norbit.com or through VPS Investor Services. To access the electronic system for notification of attendance and advance voting, reference number and PIN code must be stated.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



