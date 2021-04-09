Lauritz.com Group A/S – Correction to company announcement nr 4 regarding Bond Written Procedure and Potential sale

No. 5/2021

Copenhagen, 09 April 2021

In company announcement no. 4/2021 made earlier today we state the following regarding a Full sale:

"It is expected that the sales price for all shares in Lauritz.com A/S would result in the equity of Lauritz.com Group A/S being equal to or around the quoted market price of the company as of today."

Correctly, this statement should be as follows:

"It is expected that the sales price for all shares in Lauritz.com A/S would result in the equity of Lauritz.com Group A/S being equal to or around the quoted market price of the company as of 8 April 2021."





Best regards

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen

E-mail press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

