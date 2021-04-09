NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 April 2021 at 9:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|LAINE, TIMO
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D2008
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-04-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Further details:
|Made under life insurance policy
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|15000.00
|Unit price:
|8.235 Euro
|Volume:
|122000.00
|Unit price:
|8.20 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|137000.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|8.20383 Euro
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the most significant restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi