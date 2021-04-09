Maha Energy AB (publ) gives notice of conditional early redemption of its bond

English Swedish

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) has today informed the holders of its up to SEK 500,000,000 senior secured fixed rate bonds with ISIN SE0009889751 (the “Bonds”) of its intention to redeem the Bonds in full, conditional upon satisfaction of conditions precedent for disbursement under the new credit agreement.

Today, April 9, 2021, the Company has sent a conditional notice of early redemption to each person registered in the debt register (Sw. skuldbok) with respect to the Bonds as per April 8, 2021.

The redemption date will, subject to satisfaction of the Condition (as defined below), be 5 May, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Bonds will be redeemed at an amount equal to 100.00 per cent. of the nominal amount (i.e. SEK 100,000 per Bond) plus, as at the Redemption Date, accrued but unpaid interest (the "Redemption Amount"). The Redemption Amount will be disbursed to each person who is registered on a securities account as a direct registered owner (Sw. ägare) or an authorised nominee (Sw. förvaltare) with respect to the Bonds at 17.00 CET on April 28, 2021 (the "Record Date") in the debt register (Sw. skuldbok). In connection with the redemption, the Bonds shall be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

The early redemption of the Bonds is conditional upon the Company being satisfied that it will satisfy the conditions precedent for disbursement of the funds under the new credit agreement with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. on or prior to the Record Date (the "Condition"). Satisfaction of the Condition will be confirmed to the holders of the Bonds through a press release on or prior to the Record Date. If the Condition has not been satisfied prior to the Record Date, the redemption will not occur and it will, in such case, be confirmed to the bondholders through a press release prior to the Record Date.

This information is such information that Maha Energy AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 CET on April 9, 2021.

