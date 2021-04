Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

9 April 2021

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the Company announces that it has today entered into a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its annual financial results for the year ended 28 February 2021 which is expected to be on 10 May 2021.



