Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj: Arbrital tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Stock exchange release 9 April 2021 at9:00 am EET

Arbrital tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

As previously announced, SPX FLOW Technology Germany GmbH ("SPX FLOW") has on 20 January 2021 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ("UTG") minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to redeem the remaining shares in UTG.

The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 8 April 2021 appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one arbitrator for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the remaining shares in UTG. The arbitral tribunal comprises attorney-at-law Petri Taivalkoski.

Further information

Dominic Hill, Managing Director, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, +44 (0) 161 249 1444

