MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9 April 2021

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: LAINE CAPITAL OY Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: LAINE, TIMO Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D2028 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-04-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 15000.00 Unit price: 8.235 Euro Volume: 122000.00 Unit price: 8.20 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 137000.00 Volume weighted average price: 8.20383 Euro

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the most significant restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi