Bekaert: Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The shareholders, the holders of subscription rights, the holders of debentures issued before 2020 and the holders of convertible debentures are requested to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NV Bekaert SA (“Bekaert”) to be held on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Kortrijk Xpo Meeting Center, Doorniksesteenweg 216 (P6), 8500 Kortrijk (Belgium).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

In view of the measures imposed by the government in response to the Covid-19 crisis, in particular the ban on gatherings, the Board of Directors of Bekaert has decided to offer the opportunity to participate virtually in the Annual General Meeting.

Bekaert will only grant physical access to the Annual General Meeting to the extent permitted under the measures taken by the government in force at that time, general recommendations of public authorities and in general if this is justifiable taking into account health and safety considerations.

Therefore, the shareholders of Bekaert are strongly requested to cast their votes:

- either by participating virtually in the Annual General Meeting and voting electronically during the meeting,

- or by granting a proxy with specific voting instructions to the Company Secretary of Bekaert.

Depending on the evolution of the health situation and applicable measures during the coming weeks, Bekaert may further communicate about the participation and organization of the Annual General Meeting through its website (www.bekaert.com/generalmeetings).





