Regarding approval of dividend allocation of INVL Baltic Farmland for the year 2020

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter – “the Company“) held on 9 April 2021 approved to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for the year 2020 (the total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 484 thousand).

The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 10 April 2018, targeting at least EUR 0.10 per share dividend.

The Company notes that dividends will be paid out and dividend payment procedure for 2020 published within one month from the General Shareholders Meeting that approved the decision to allocate the dividends. Persons, who will be shareholders of INVL Baltic Farmland at the end of 23 April 2021, the tenth day after the General Shareholders Meeting approving the resolution to allocate part of Company’s profit for the payment of dividends, are entitled to receive dividends.

The ex-date is 22 April 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares of INVL Baltic Farmland, ISIN code LT0000128753, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to receive dividends for the year 2020.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com