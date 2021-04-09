Notice about the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

English Lithuanian

By the initiative and decision of the Vilkyskiu pienine AB (company code 277160980) Board, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB is convened at the office of Vilkyskiu pienine AB (P. Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav.) on 30 April 2021 at 1 p.m.

Shareholders' registration starts from 12 p.m. until 12.50 p.m.

The Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1) Approval of Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

2) Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2020.

3) Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2020.

4) Net profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2020.

5) Approval of supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

6) Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report.

Taking into account the fact that the announced quarantine in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution is also valid on the Meeting Day, we recommend the shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB to express their opinions and vote on the issues announced at the General Meeting of Shareholders in advance by submitting a written vote by advanced bulletin (attached as an annex).

The Company shall not provide the possibility for shareholders to participate, vote and give the mandate to represent them in the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic communication channels.

The account date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is 23 April 2021. In General Meeting of the shareholders have the rights to participate and vote persons who were company's shareholders at the end of accounting date of shareholders meeting personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting rights transferring contract is signed.

The rights accounting day is 14 May 2021. Property rights are possessed by persons who are shareholders at the end of the 10th working day after the shareholders' meeting that issued appropriate decision.

Ex-Date, the date since which Vilkyškių pieninė AB shares (VLP1L, ISIN kodas LT0000127508) bought via stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not provide the right to dividends for year 2020, is 13 May 2021.

The agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted not later than on the 16 April 2021. Along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders it is required to submit the drafts of proposed decisions or, if decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issues.

Shareholders who own shares carrying not less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting have the right to propose new draft resolutions regarding the items included or ones that will be included in the meeting agenda. Draft resolutions shall be submitted in writing by sending them via a registered mail at the above-specified head-office address of the Company or by e-mail info@vilvi.eu .

The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the 30 April 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda issues to the Company in writing by e-mail info@vilvi.eu or at the head-office address P. Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later than 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

On decisions, which are included into Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda, can be voted in writing by completing the general bulletin. On shareholder's request, send the general bulletin by registered mail free of charge or by hand against receipt. The filled in general bulletin must be signed by shareholders' or a person authorized by him. The vote of the shareholders' authorized person voting particulars must be added the right to vote in a document.

Shareholders who participate in General Meeting must submit an identity document, the authorized person – an identity document and the letter of attorney in accordance with the procedure laid down by the law. A person who is not a shareholder, besides this document, must also submit a document confirming the right to vote at General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders can get acquainted with the company‘s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting at the company's office located P.Lukošaičio str. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., or on the webpage of the company ( www.vilvigroup.lt ). Taking into account that on the date of this announcement quarantine is in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania- we invite shareholders of the Company to give priority to familiarization with the information provided in the Company’s website section „For Investors“.

Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102