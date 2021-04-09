The Board approved financial statements for the year 2020 and announces shareholder meeting

English Lithuanian

On 8 April 2021 the Board of Vilkyškių pieninė AB (hereinafter “Vilkyškių pieninė AB” or “the Company”) decided:

- To approve the Company’s consolidated annual report for the year 2020, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve Company’s consolidated annual report.

- To approve the draft of the audited separated and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2020 and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve it.

In 2020, “Vilvi group“ sales revenue amounted to 120.9 MEUR up by 5.5 percent from 114.6 MEUR in 2019. In 2020, the net profit was 3.9 MEUR (in 2019, the net loss was 0.4 MEUR)

To approve the allocation project of the Company’s audited net profit (loss) under IAS for the year 2020 and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

Draft Resolution: To approve the audited net profit (loss) allocation under IAS for the year 2020 as follows:

thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2019 17,511 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2019 - 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares - 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 17,511 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 1,371 6) Transfers from reserves 72 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 18,954 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: -portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - -portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends 955 -portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 17,999

0.08 Eur per one ordinary share.

- To approve the supplemented Remuneration Policy of AB Vilkyšių pieninė and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 and to propose it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at the office of Vilkyskiu pienine AB (P.Lukošaičio g. 14, Vilkyškiai, LT-99254 Pagėgių sav., Lithuania), at 13.00 on 30 April 2021, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders’ the following draft agenda:

1) Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

2) Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2020.

3) Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2020.

4) Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2020.

5) Approval of supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

6) Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report.

Vilija Milaseviciutė

Economics and Finance Director

phone +370 441 55102

Attachments