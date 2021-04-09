Invitation to Investor Meeting April 29, 2021

English Swedish

Welcome to MSAB's digital investment meeting on April 29 at 9:00 - 10:30, in connection with the financial reporting of the first quarter of 2021.

During the presentation, you will get a more detailed description of MSAB as a company. The goal is to provide a wider and deeper understanding of the company, the business model, markets, and how MSAB sees the future of mobile forensics.



Agenda:

- Introduction of MSAB

- Strategy & Opportunities

- Innovations

- Markets & Customers

- Financial goals and investment management

- Wrap up & discussion

Register to the webinar via this link



For more information please contact:

Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com , +46 8739 0270

Daniel Hilmgård, CFO MSAB, daniel.hilmgard@msab.com , +46 70 996 8333





About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

