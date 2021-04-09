Draft resolutions of Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held on 30 April 2021

English Lithuanian

Draft decisions for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB to be held on the 30 April 2021, proposed by the Board of the Company:

Item 1 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's Consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

Draft resolution: To approve the Consolidated annual Report of the Company for the year 2020.

Item 2 of the Agenda: Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2020.

Draft resolution: Heard.

Item 3 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2020.

Draft resolution: To approve of Company's separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2020.

Item 4 of the Agenda: Net Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2020.

Draft resolution: To approve the audited net profit (loss) allocation under IAS for the year 2020 as follows:

thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2019 17,511 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2019 - 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares - 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 17,511 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period 1,371 6) Transfers from reserves 72 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 18,954 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: -portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - -portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends 955 -portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 17,999

0.08 Eur per one ordinary share.

Item 5 of the Agenda: Approval of supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

Draft resolution: To approve the supplemented Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

Item 6 of the Agenda: Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report.

Draft resolution: To approve the Remuneration Report of the Company for 2020 which is part of the Annual Report.

Additional information authorized to provide

Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute

phone +370 441 55102

