New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058304/?utm_source=GNW





For most patients, CHB is a lifelong disease that cannot be cured, with only a very small number of patients entering remission each year.Patients with CHB have a 20% risk of developing life-threatening liver disease, such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) as a result of their condition.



Guidelines by the American Association of the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) and the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) have recommended CHB to be treated with nucleotide analogs (NA).



Gilead Sciences and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) are the major players within the CHB market with their nucleotide analogs Viread (TDF, Gilead), Vemlidy (TAF, Gilead) and Baraclude (entecavir, BMS).However, generic versions of TDF and entecavir dominate the 9MM.



The CHB treatment pipeline is predominantly in early stages.Gilead’s TLR-8 agonist selgantolimod, J&J’s capsid assembly modulator JNJ-6379, and antisense nucleotide JNJ-3898 could significantly impact the CHB market across the 9MM.



Also Replicor, Assembly Biosciences, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are developing CHB therapies. A major unmet for CHB treatment remains the potential to achieve functional cure.



Key Highlights

- During the 10-year forecast period, there are six major pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 9MM from $3.8B in 2019 to $5.2B in 2029, which represents a CAGR of 3.1%.

- To combat the unmet need of a functional cure, companies such as Gilead, J&J, Replicor, Ionis, and Assembly Biosciences are developing pipeline products with novel mechanism of action, with the potential of being used as a combination therapy either with current nucleotide analogs or with emerging products.

- The pipeline products are expected to launch in the second half of the forecast period in 2029. Antisense nucleotides are expected to gain a market share of 14.7% and sales of $761M in the 9MM by 2029. However, capsid assembly modulators from J&J and a toll-like receptor 8 agonist from Gilead are expected to compete with antisense nucleotides for market shares in the 9MM by the end of the forecast period.



Key Questions Answered

- How will the CHB market landscape in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, China) change from 2019-2029?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for CHB treatment?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing CHB treatment options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in CHB treatment?

- What drivers and barriers will affect CHB treatment sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?



Scope

- Overview of CHB, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline CHB treatment market revenue from 2019-2029. Annual cost of therapy and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current CHB treatment, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting CHB treatment sales in the 9MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global CHB treatment market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Hepatitis B Virus Infection market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Hepatitis B Virus Infection market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058304/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________