Major Depressive Disorder - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029

MDD is only diagnosed if an MDE is not better explained by a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, schizophreniform disorder, delusional disorder, or other psychotic disorder, and if there is no history of hypomania or mania.



The term unipolar depressive disorder is often used to distinguish MDD from depressive episodes that occur in conjunction with manic episodes, known as bipolar disorder.



The MDD market is a crowded and competitive market with a large number of products available for the treatment of patients; the majority of which are available as inexpensive generics.The products in the MDD market generally fall into four main categories: SSRIs, SNRIs, other types of antidepressants, and adjunctive therapies.



The SSRI class of drug is widely considered the gold standard of MDD treatment and so is the most commonly used class of antidepressants.



- Significant growth is expected in the MDD market from 2019 to 2029.

- anticipate that eight late stage pipeline drugs will launch over the forecast period. These are expected to be the main driver of growth in the MDD market across the 8MM.

- The analyst expects Axsome Therapeutics’ AXS-05 to become the top-selling drug in the MDD market with sales of $1.32B in 2029.

- Established and emerging players are aiming to develop antidepressants and adjunctive therapies with a broad range of different, novel MOAs that will enable them to compete in a highly crowded market space.

- Opportunities are expected for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs that target treatment-resistant patients, as well as products that improve remission rates and prevent relapses.



