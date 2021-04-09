New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Type 1 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058302/?utm_source=GNW

Insulin is the hormone that is needed for the transport of glucose from blood into cells, and without it the body is driven into a hyperglycemic state.



Left untreated, this leads to death.There is no cure for T1D, and it is managed as a chronic condition through injections of exogenous insulin.



There are other types of diabetes such as Type 2 Diabetes (developed resistance to insulin), gestational diabetes, latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, and diabetes that occurs as a symptom of other diseases. This report focuses on T1D.



The launch of the first disease-modifying therapeutics will be the main drivers of growth over the forecast period, with the first preventative therapeutic for T1D, Teplizumab, expected to launch in the US during the forecast period.Other major drivers for the T1D market include the increased T1D diagnosed prevalence, and the uptake of novel ultra-rapid-acting and ultra-long-acting insulin analogs.



Based on the epidemiological analysis , the diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D in the 8MM will grow by 17.79% over the next decade, from 3,329,294 prevalent cases in 2019 to 3,921,695 prevalent cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.78% per year in the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan and Canada.



The analyst projects the therapeutic market for T1D within the 8MM will grow from $4.9B in 2019 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% to $24B by 2029. In particular, The analyst expects the US market will contribute the most to the T1D market’s growth, contributing $4.3B sales in 2019 (87.7% of the T1D market) and $20.3B in 2029 (84.7% of the T1D market).



The consensus among interviewed physicians regarding the current treatment landscape was that while there are a number of insulin treatment options, there are a significant number of patients that are ineffectively managed, and therefore are considerably high unmet needs within the indication.Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed highlighted the lack of a no disease-modifying therapeutic that combats the autoimmune-mediated attack of beta cells in T1D patients.



Other major issues include glycemic control, addressing obesity, and overall disease management. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T1D market.



Key Highlights

- The diagnosed prevalence of T1D is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due changing population demographics, and an increased understanding of risk factors and environmental factors that may trigger the onset of T1D.

- The potential launch of 5 disease-modifying therapeutics will increase the number of patients who, at diagnosis, can prolong their endogenous insulin secretion to improve disease management. These drugs are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

- The increasing trend of device integration into the treatment and management of T1D will impact the therapeutics that find success in the market. The drive toward closed-loops systems, like an artificial pancreas, places a great need for ultra-fast insulins to launch in the market, and prompts more collaboration between across the industry.

- Despite the variety of insulins currently available to T1D patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for refractory patients.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the T1D space, a few-yet significant-unmet needs remain.

- Which unmet needs are the most pressing in the 8MM?

- Where should pharmaceutical companies focus drug development efforts in order to become a significant player in the space?



Novel insulins continue to be developed, and the first disease-modifying therapeutics may emerge over the forecast period.

- What are the most promising late-stage candidates and how much they expected to generate over the forecast period?

- What do KOLs say about their clinical and commercial positioning?



The T1D market has been dominated by three main companies since the discovery of insulin 100 years ago, though more recently new players have started to emerge.

- Which have been historically the companies leading the way?

- What new companies are emerging in the space?



Scope

- Overview of T1D including epidemiology, disease etiology and management.

- Topline T1D drugs market revenue (including off-label adjunct therapeutics used for metabolic benefits), annual cost of therapy, and anticipated sales for major late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Key topics covered include assessment of current and pipeline therapies, unmet needs, current and future players and market outlook for the US, 5EU, Japan and Canada over the 10-year forecast period.

- Pipeline analysis: Emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global angina pectoris therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global T1D therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global T1D market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global T1D therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

