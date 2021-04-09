Chad Saville Promoted to Director of Resident Services

Plano, TX, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Chad Saville to Director of Resident Services. Chad works in the Community Manager Support Group and oversees the Resident Services Team.



"It has been an absolute pleasure to work for RealManage and the leadership that is in place," states Chad. "This company gives every person an opportunity to grow no matter where they start and lets the shining stars burn bright."



Chad Joined the RealManage organization in 2017 as a member of the BEST group (Business Enablement Solutions Team). In December 2018, Chad transitioned to the RealManage division and now oversees Resident Services Group's daily operations along with the Administrative Services Group that supports Community Association Managers. Before joining RealManage, Chad worked in retail as a store leader and sales for TrueBrew Co.



Terri Porier, SVP of the Community Manager Support Group, states, "I am constantly amazed at Chad's ability to motivate others and to thrive in a fast-paced environment. If it's speaking to his team or at our leadership conference, he eloquently unites the team because his enthusiasm is contagious. His ability to analyze complex problems and deliver direct solutions astounds me daily."



About RealManage



RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.



