Interim Report, January 1–March 31, 2021

Net asset value on March 31, 2021, was SEK 139.6 billion, or SEK 321 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 42 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 15%.



The total return for the first three months 2021 was 17% for the Class A shares and 15% for the Class C shares, compared with 14% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK 41.93.

During the first quarter 2021, shares were purchased in Sandvik for SEK 0.5 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per March 31, 2021, was 4%.

The Board of Directors has proposed the Annual General Meeting on April 21 an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.25 per share (0.00) and an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.

