Draft Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 9 April 2021 are as follows:

1. Withdrawal of the Board Members .

1.1. To withdraw the Board of the Company (in corpore) before the end of the term and elect the new Board.

2. Election of the Board members.

2.1. To elect for the term of 4 (four) years the following members of the Board of Panevezio statybos trestas AB:

- Gvidas Drobuzas;

- Vaidas Grincevicius;

- Justas Jasiunas;

- Kristina Maciuliene;

- Lina Simaskiene.

3. Approval of the procedure for awarding and paying remuneration of independent Board Members of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for their activities in the Board.

3.1. To approve the procedure for awarding and paying remuneration of independent Board Members of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for their activities in the Board (Annex).

4. Third party liability of the Board Members

4.1. To approve limitation of liability of the Board Member when there is no intention or gross negligence of the Board Member and when liability of the Board Member is limited to the amount of 3 (three) monthly average remunerations after taxes (received in the last 12 months) calculating the total amount of liability for all decisions taken during the term of office of the Board. The reduced indemnification of damage may not be less than the amount to be paid by the insurance company, in case the Company insures/has insured the third party liability of the Board Members using its own funds, and such damage is considered to be an insured event. It shall be deemed that any decisions made without a clear purpose to the contrary of the Company and approved by at least 4 Board Members conform to the concept of business risk.

4.2. The Company shall enter into an agreement with the Board Members on limiting the liability of the Board Members under the conditions established above.





