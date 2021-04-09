South Africa Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock Report 2021 with Comprehensive Information on Transnet, Prasa and Gautrain

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on freight and passenger rail transport and the manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock. It includes comprehensive information on Transnet, Prasa and Gautrain, including financial performance, infrastructure development and governance and supply chain issues.

Railway Transport and Manufacture of Locomotives and Rolling Stock in South Africa:

The rail industry was plagued by aging infrastructure and governance issues prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry has been further affected by a decrease in rail freight and passenger volumes and revenues due to lockdown restrictions.

The poor economy has led to lower production, with less freight to transport, resulting in lower investment in expansion, and reducing the demand for additional rolling stock for freight. The state-owned Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet, which dominate the sector, are suffering the effects of the legacy of poor governance and procurement irregularities with ongoing investigations by the Special Investigation Unit and appearances at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Government's proposed open access to the rail network for private sector investment should enhance competitiveness and promote efficiency in the sector.

Prasa and Transnet:

In December 2019, the minister of Transport dismissed Prasa's interim board and acting CEO and put the company into administration.

A permanent board was appointed in October 2020. Prasa's operational issues include fleets out of service and a train shortage, the deteriorating condition of rolling stock and infrastructure, a decline in the number of trains scheduled, train delays and cancellations.

Transnet's 2020 performance was affected by deteriorating economic conditions reducing the volumes requiring transport by rail, increased security incidents, adverse weather patterns and poor rail network conditions in some key corridors. Its 2021 interim results reflect significant declines in revenue and volumes as a result of the lockdown.

There are profiles of 31 companies including Transnet and Prasa, suppliers such as Siemens, ABB and Actom and logistics companies such as SAFreight Logistics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local: Overview

4.1.1. Local: Prasa

4.1.2. Local: Gautrain

4.1.3. Local: Transnet Freight Rail

4.1.4. Corporate Actions

4.1.5. Regulations

4.1.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating and Input Costs

5.4. Investment in Rolling Stock and Rail Infrastructure

5.5. Private Sector Capacity Expansion Projects

5.6. Private Sector Open Access and Concessions

5.7. Governance and Supply Chain Issues

5.8. Localisation and Supplier Development Programmes

5.9. Challenges and Issues Facing the Mining Sector

5.10. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.11. Labour

5.12. Crime, Security and Safety

5.13. Cyclicality

5.14. Environmental Issues

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Transnet Freight Rail Business Units: Commodities and Critical Train Flows

Summary of Notable players

Current and Future Passenger and Freight Rail Related Projects on the African Continent

Suppliers to the Rail Manufacturing Industry

Localisation and Supplier Development Initiatives and Incentives

