Global 5G Smartphone Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 Featuring Apple, Samsung, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, LG, BBK Electronics

The global 5G smartphone market is predicted to reach US$823.93 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 124.89%, over the period 2021-2025.

The global 5G smartphone market is predicted to reach US$823.93 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 124.89%, over the period 2021-2025.

The factors such as growing population, increasing usage of mobile devices, surging integration of AR technology, expanding over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions, mounting penetration of internet users and upsurge in number of e-Sports audience would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by security and privacy issues, massive power consumption, high operational and infrastructural cost.

A few notable trends include accelerating adoption of 5G smartphones, rising trend of connected IoT devices, escalating penetration of mobile e-commerce and rising integration with artificial intelligence.

The global 5G smartphone market has been segmented on the basis of sales channel, named as offline and online. The offline segment is the fastest growing market, owing to growing availability of a huge number and variety of outlets including retailer outlets, hypermarkets, mobile stores, and brand stores, expanding urbanization, growing usage of mobile devices and accelerating economic growth.

In addition, the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the region in 2020, escalated the adoption of 5G smartphones as a result of rising work from home trend and increasing shift to online education to maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global 5G smartphone market segmented on the basis of sales channel.

The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and LAMEA) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, LG Corporation and BBK Electronics Corporation (Oppo)) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

5G Smartphone Manufacturers

5G Smartphone Dealers & Network Providers

End Customers

Business Entities

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Evolution of Telecommunication

1.3 Specific Requirements of 5G Technology

1.4 Characteristics of 5G Cellular Network

1.5 Major Advantages of 5G Technology

1.6 5G v/s 4G Smartphone RFFE Specifications

1.7 Disadvantages of 5G Cellular Network Technology

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Recovering Industrial Production

2.2 Growth in Download of Video Conferencing Apps

2.3 Rising Trend of Work from Home

2.4 Upsurge in Online Learning

2.5 Surging Penetration Rate of 5G Smartphones

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global 5G Smartphone Market by Sales Channel

3.2.1 Global Offline 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Online 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global 5G Smartphone Market by Region

3.4 Global 5G Smartphone Shipments Forecast

3.5 Global 5G Smartphone Shipment by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific (ex. Greater China) 5G Smartphone Shipment Forecast

4.1.3 China 5G Smartphone Shipment Forecast

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 North America 5G Smartphone Shipment Forecast

4.2.3 The U.S. 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.2.4 The U.S. 5G Smartphone Market by Operating System

4.2.5 The U.S. Android 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.2.6 The U.S. iOS 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.2.7 The U.S. Other 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Europe, Middle East & Africa

4.4.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa Smartphone Shipment Forecast

4.5 LAMEA

4.5.1 LAMEA 5G Smartphone Market Forecast by Value

4.6 Latin America

4.6.1 Latin America 5G Smartphone Shipment Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Increasing Usage of Mobile Devices

5.1.3 Surging Integration of AR Technology

5.1.4 Expanding Over-The-Top (OTT) Platform Subscriptions

5.1.5 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

5.1.6 Upsurge in the Number of e-Sports Audience

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Accelerating Adoption of 5G Smartphones

5.2.2 Rising Trend of Connected IoT Devices

5.2.3 Escalating Penetration of Mobile E-Commerce

5.2.4 Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Security & Privacy Issues

5.3.2 Massive Power Consumption

5.3.3 High Operational and Infrastructure Cost

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global 5G Smartphone Market Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global 5G Smartphone Shipments and Penetration Rate by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Apple Inc.

7.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.4 Xiaomi Corporation

7.5 LG Corporation

7.6 BBK Electronics Corporation (Oppo)



