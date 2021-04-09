Lauritz.com A/S – Release of Notice of Written Procedure

No. 1/2021

Copenhagen, 09 April 2021





Reference is made to the company announcement made by Lauritz.com Group A/S ("Lauritz") earlier today where Lauritz announced that it is going to initiate a written procedure for the corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 issued in 2014 by Lauritz.com A/S (the "Bonds") where the bondholders are requested to approve terms of a Full Sale and a Carve-out Sale pertaining to the bond terms.

This is to inform you that the agent for the Bonds, Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), today has dispatched a notice for the written procedure. Duly completed voting forms must be provided to the Agent no later than 3.00pm (CEST) on 28 April 2021.

A full version of the notice for the written procedure is available on Lauritz' website (www.Lauritz.com) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).

Lauritz.com A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

Mette Jessen

E-mail press@lauritz.com

This information was submitted for publication at 11.00am CEST on 9 April 2021.