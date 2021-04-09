Fluxys Belgium – 9 April 2021 11:00 CET - Regulated information: Ordinary General Meeting 11 May 2021

| Source: Fluxys Fluxys

Brussels, BELGIUM

The Board of directors of Fluxys Belgium invites you in your capacity as shareholder to attend the Ordinary General Meeting on 11 May 2021 at 14:30 CET. 

Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and the government health measures to fight it, the Board of directors has decided that the Ordinary General Meeting will be held remotely. Participants will be able to join by videoconference according to the modalities defined in the notice of meeting. 

Download below the notice of meeting for the Ordinary General Meeting in Dutch or French. 

The other documents related to the Ordinary General Meeting and the annual financial report 2020 are available on the Fluxys Belgium website.

