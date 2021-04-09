Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Report 2021, Featuring LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, BYD Co., Ltd. and Koninklijke Philips N.V

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Lithium Ion Battery Market - Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow from USD 40.5 billion in 2020 to USD 91.9 billion in 2026 with a compounded annual growth rate of 14.63%.



Demand for electric vehicles is forecast at 19.1% CAGR over the forecast period to 2026, with strong sales volume in developing countries. The US, China, Japan, India and other countries present strong potential for growth in batteries.



Consumer Electronics remains the most dominant segment in the Lithium Ion Battery Type worldwide with 36.1% market share in 2020.



LCO remains the most Dominant segment in the Lithium Ion Battery Type worldwide with 31.4% market share in 2020. LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) batteries are largely deployed in power tools, electric vehicles and power installations. These batteries use LiFePO4 as their cathode material. Key features include high stability, superior density, long battery life and economical.



The North America Lithium Ion Battery market accounts for 23.9% of global market value in 2020 and is forecast to reach USD $21. 1 billion in 2026, registering a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.82% between 2020 and 2026.



The report presents growth projections in the Lithium Ion Battery Market between 2021 and 2027 for companies operating across different types, applications, and end-user verticals.



Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.



The Lithium Ion Battery Market report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Lithium Ion Battery prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Lithium Ion Battery and provides respective market share and growth rates.



The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Lithium Ion Battery Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Lithium Ion Battery Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.



The Lithium Ion Battery Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Lithium Ion Battery Market value is also provided.

Companies Profiled

LG Chem

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

BYD Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V



