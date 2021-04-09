Skeljungur hf.: New market making agreement with Íslandsbanki hf.

English Icelandic

Skeljungur hf. has entered into new market making agreement for shares in Skeljungur hf. with Íslandsbanki hf. and it takes effect on April 9th 2021. This agreement replaces previous market making agreement concluded between Skeljungur hf. and Íslandsbanki hf. in March 2020. The agreement is in accordance with provision 116 in Act on Securities and Transaction no. 108/2007.

However, a market making agreement which Skeljungur had with Arion banki hf., which was also from March 2020, has been terminated with effect on April 9th 2021.

Purpose of market making agreements is to facilitate trading in the Company´s shares on Nasdaq Iceland in order to increase the liquidity of the Company´s shares, create market prices and to promote efficiency and transparency of price formation of shares.

Íslandsbanki hf. is committed to making daily bid and ask offer, as market makers, on Nasdaq Iceland, for shares in Skeljungur hf., each of the market makers for a minimum of ISK 500.000 in nominal value and the maximum amount of the bank´s total transaction, each day, is ISK 20.000.000.

The maximum bid-ask spread shall not exceed 2,5% and the deviation from the last transaction price shall not exceed 3,0%.

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

