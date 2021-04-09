Global Liquid Biopsy Industry Assessment: Driving Forces, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted).
Liquid biopsy is creating a paradigm shift in medicine, and this is opening significant market opportunities. These market segments are particularly promising for the following liquid biopsy applications: noninvasive prenatal screening for average-risk populations; cancer screening and early detection; and recurrence monitoring for cancer patients.
Biomarker types of most interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable the detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations, creating entry points for early disease detection and for the monitoring of disease recurrence.
When compared with conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need by delivering a biopsy that is non-invasive and has little or no risk of medical complications. The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility has been proven in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration. This early success is now translating to additional market opportunities in prenatal testing, cancer management, and transplant medicine.
The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by:
- Application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant)
- Biomarker type, including circulating nucleic acids, circulating tumor cells, and other (extracellular vesicles, proteins)
- Analysis platforms including NGS, PCR and other (microarray, Sanger sequencing, immunoassay, immunocytochemistry, and cell capture)
- Analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring)
- Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World)
- Market data covers 2019, 2020 and 2025 (forecasted)
The report contains a large profile compilation of more than 200 companies in the liquid biopsy industry.
The report provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through January 2021, including key alliance trends.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for liquid biopsy research tools, services and diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by application, biomarker type, analysis platform, analysis purpose and geographical region
- Discussion on significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy market development
- Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and information on how liquid biopsy enabling technologies to address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the growth of the liquid biopsy market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Review of patents and new developments in circulating tumor cell (CTC) technologies, exosome technologies, cell-free DNA technologies, and cancer biomarkers
- Company profiles of major liquid biopsy market players, including Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Exosome Sciences Inc., Qiagen NV and Roche Holding AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Liquid Biopsy vs. Traditional Biopsy
- Markets
- Forces Driving Growth
- Key Trends
- Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Cancer Genomics
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
- Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies (CTCs)
- CTC Workflow
- Cell Isolation Technologies
- CTC Sample Preparation Technologies
- CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies
- Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy
- Cancer Testing
- Prenatal Testing
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy-Related Research and Development
- Initiatives and Programs
- Population Sequencing Projects
Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Applications
- Introduction
- Cancer Applications
- Precision Medicine
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Cancer Market Segments
- Reproductive Health Applications
- Transplant Diagnostic Applications
Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Industry
- Introduction
- Sequencing Instruments Industry
- Third-Generation Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Informatics Industry
- PCR Industry
- Droplet Digital PCR Industry
- CTC Capture and Detection Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Cancer Screening/Early Detection Industry
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry
Chapter 8 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
- Summary of Alliances
Chapter 9 Markets for Liquid Biopsy
- Forces Driving Growth in the Markets for Liquid Biopsy
- Precision Medicine
- Rise of Tissue-Agnostic Drugs
- Genomics Initiatives
- Clinical Need for Better Diagnostics
- Role of Key Stakeholders
- Emerging "Mega" Applications
- COVID-19 Environment
- Rise in the Importance of China
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Liquid Biopsy
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Clinical Category
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Purpose of Analysis
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Biomarker Type
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Analysis Platform
- Global Market for Noninvasive Prenatal Testing
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Purpose of Analysis
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Biomarker Class
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Applications by Analysis Method
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy for Transplant Diagnostics
- Global Market for Liquid Biopsy by Geographic Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patents on Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Technologies
- Patents on Exosome Technologies
- Patents on Cell-Free DNA Technologies
- Biomarker-Related Patents
- Patent Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics
- Lawsuits on Liquid Biopsy Patents
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 4D Lifetec Ag
- Accuragen Inc.
- Accurome Health Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- Alcediag
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Angle Plc
- Apocell Inc.
- Apostle Inc.
- Arcedi Biotech Aps
- Archer Dx
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Aviva Biomed Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.
- Base Genomics
- Baylor Genetics
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Bgi Shenzhen
- Biocartis Nv
- Biocept Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- Biofluidica Inc.
- Biogazelle
- Biolidics Ltd.
- Biological Dynamics Inc.
- Bioprognos Sl
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Bitbiome Inc.
- Bluestar Genomics Inc.
- Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.
- C2I Genomics
- Cadex Genomics Corp.
- Cambridge Epigenetix
- Cancer Genetics Inc.
- Canexia Health
- Capio Biosciences
- Captis Diagnostics Inc.
- Caredx Inc.
- Caris Life Science
- Cegat Gmbh
- Cellmax Life
- Cell Microsystems Inc.
- Celsee Diagnostics
- Celtic B.V.
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene Theranostics
- Claret Bioscience
- Clinical Genomics Technologies
- Codiak Biosciences
- Cradle Genomics
- Cyclomics
- Cygnus Biosciences Co., Ltd.
- Cytotrack Aps
- Danaher Corp.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.
- Delfi Diagnostics
- Diacarta Inc.
- Diagnologix Llc
- Diagnomics
- Diamir Bio
- Dnalytics
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Dovetail Genomics Llc
- Earlydx Inc.
- Edp Biotech Corp.
- Epic Sciences Inc.
- Epigenomics Ag
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosome Sciences Inc.
- Exopert
- Exosomics Spa
- Ezlife Bio Inc.
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
- Freenome Inc.
- Genapsys Inc.
- Genecast Inc.
- Genedx Inc.
- Genetron Health Technologies
- Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.
- Genexosome Technologies Inc.
- Genomictree
- Genomoncology
- Genosaber
- Genosity
- Grail Inc.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
- Idl Biotech
- Id Solutions
- Illumina Inc.
- Immunovia Ab
- Incelldx Inc.
- Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd.
- Inivata Ltd.
- Interpace Biosciences Inc.
- Invitae Inc.
- Invivoscribe Inc.
- Jabrehoo Medtech Co., Ltd.
- Jbs Science Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.
- Labrinth Biotech Inc.
- Lariat Biosciences Inc.
- Lexent Bio Inc.
- Liquid Biopsy Labs
- Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.
- Lunglife Ai Inc.
- Mdna Life Sciences Inc.
- Mdxhealth Inc.
- Medgenome Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa
- Merck Kgaa
- Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics
- Mir Scientific
- Mirxes
- Mursla Ltd
- Mutantdx
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Namocell Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Nanoview Biosciences Inc.
- Natera Inc.
- Naveris Inc.
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- Neo New Oncology Gmbh
- New England Biolabs
- New Horizon Health Ltd.
- Nipd Genetics
- Novigenix Sa
- Novogene Co., Ltd.
- Nrichdx Inc.
- Nucleix
- Nuprobe Inc.
- Nx Prenatal Inc.
- Oncimmune Holdings Plc
- Oncocyte Corp.
- Oncodna S.A.
- Oncolab Diagnostics Gmbh
- Opko Health
- Otraces Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Pangaea Oncology
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
- Persuasive
- Pfdena Inc.
- Phase Scientific
- Pieriandx
- Predicine Inc.
- Provista Diagnostics Inc.
- Qcdx Llc
- Qiagen Nv
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantgene Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Rarecells Sas
- Ravgen
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Roche Holding Ag
- Saga Diagnostics Ab
- Sanomics Ltd.
- Sano Genetics
- Screencell
- Seekin
- Seer Inc.
- Seracare Life Sciences Inc.
- Sequencing.Com
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Single Technologies
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Smartcactch
- Somalogic Inc.
- Stage Zero Life Sciences
- Stilla Technologies
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.
- Strata Oncology
- Stratos Genomics Inc.
- Syapse
- Sysmex Inostics Gmbh
- Tailai Biosciences Co., Ltd.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Telexos Gmbh
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Twinstrand Biosciences
- Tymora Analytical Operations Llc
- Ubiquity Genomics Inc.
- Universal Diagnostics Sl
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veracyte
- Volitionrx
- Vortex Biosciences
- Xing Technologies Llc
- Yikon Genomics Co., Ltd.
- Yourgene Health Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa4ccr