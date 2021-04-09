DSV Panalpina – Q1 2021 analyst conference call

We expect to release the Q1 2021 results of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 27 April 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.



At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the Q1 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 27 April 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CEST

In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/2021q1/



b. Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:



DK: +45 78 72 32 50

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9266

US: +1 833 526 8384

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com

Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com

Media

Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

