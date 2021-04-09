DSV Panalpina – Q1 2021 analyst conference call

We expect to release the Q1 2021 results of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 27 April 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.
At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the Q1 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 27 April 2021
Time: 11:00 AM CEST
In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/2021q1/
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK: +45 78 72 32 50
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9266
US: +1 833 526 8384
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com
Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com
Media
Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com
