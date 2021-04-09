Precious Metals: Worldwide Market Insights 2020-2025 Featuring Anglo American Platinum, Barrick Gold Corp, Freeport-Mcmoran, Glencore Int'l, Impala Platinum, Pan American Silver Corp, and More

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precious metals market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years also.
Market Dynamics
The market is experiencing growth on account of changing lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of individuals. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns, leading market players in different industry verticals are investing in the recycling of precious metals that can further be utilized for manufacturing heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea. Moreover, governments of various countries are implementing stringent emission regulations, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth, as these metals are used for purifying exhaust gases in automobiles.
However, on account of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to combat the pandemic. This has disrupted supply chains and halted operations of several manufacturing units, which, in turn, have led to inventory shortages. On the other hand, the investments in precious metals have increased as a means to survive the rapidly changing market conditions.
Competitive Landscape
The report has analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC), Barrick Gold Corporation, First Majestic Silver Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport-Mcmoran Inc., Fresnillo Plc (Penoles Group), Gabriel Resources Ltd., Glencore International AG, Gold Fields Limited, Harmony Gold, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, Lundin Mining Corporation and Pan American Silver Corporation.
