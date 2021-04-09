Precious Metals: Worldwide Market Insights 2020-2025 Featuring Anglo American Platinum, Barrick Gold Corp, Freeport-Mcmoran, Glencore Int'l, Impala Platinum, Pan American Silver Corp, and More

Dublin, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precious metals market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years also.

Market Dynamics

The market is experiencing growth on account of changing lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of individuals. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns, leading market players in different industry verticals are investing in the recycling of precious metals that can further be utilized for manufacturing heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea. Moreover, governments of various countries are implementing stringent emission regulations, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth, as these metals are used for purifying exhaust gases in automobiles.

However, on account of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to combat the pandemic. This has disrupted supply chains and halted operations of several manufacturing units, which, in turn, have led to inventory shortages. On the other hand, the investments in precious metals have increased as a means to survive the rapidly changing market conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The report has analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC), Barrick Gold Corporation, First Majestic Silver Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport-Mcmoran Inc., Fresnillo Plc (Penoles Group), Gabriel Resources Ltd., Glencore International AG, Gold Fields Limited, Harmony Gold, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, Lundin Mining Corporation and Pan American Silver Corporation.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global precious metals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global precious metals market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the metal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global precious metals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Precious Metals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Metal Type

6.1 Gold

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by End Use

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Platinum

6.3 Silver

6.4 Palladium

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electronics

7.3 Jewellery

7.4 Chemicals

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Barrick Gold Corporation

13.3.3 First Majestic Silver Corp.

13.3.4 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

13.3.5 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

13.3.6 Fresnillo plc (Penoles Group)

13.3.7 Gabriel Resources Ltd.

13.3.8 Glencore International AG

13.3.9 Gold Fields Limited

13.3.10 Harmony Gold

13.3.11 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

13.3.12 Lundin Mining Corporation

13.3.13 Pan American Silver Corporation

